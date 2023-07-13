Sophia
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Nothing to say
Somewhere along the way, I decided I have nothing to say.
Jan 24
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
2,601
Share this post
Sophia
Nothing to say
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
326
July 2023
Notes on Travel
As is the case with love affairs, the romance of a vacation dies in logistics.
Jul 13, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
221
Share this post
Sophia
Notes on Travel
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
40
May 2023
Nostos
There were about a dozen of us for the evening tour at Green-Wood Cemetery.
May 21, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
98
Share this post
Sophia
Nostos
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
April 2023
Good times
On Saturday night I found myself standing by a high-top table at a bar frequented by twenty-something-year-olds, sipping, uncharacteristically for me, a…
Apr 27, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
145
Share this post
Sophia
Good times
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
38
March 2023
A few things I did today instead of writing
"How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives"
Mar 11, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
168
Share this post
Sophia
A few things I did today instead of writing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
January 2023
Human beings are human beings
This week we introduced a mini interview series called “Private Message” on Substack Reads.
Jan 15, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
70
Share this post
Sophia
Human beings are human beings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
Nice to have you here
And three poems for the New Year
Jan 1, 2023
•
Sophia Efthimiatou
83
Share this post
Sophia
Nice to have you here
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
44
© 2025 Sophia @ Substack
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts